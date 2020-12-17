Shoppers encouraged to shop local this year

THE latest figures from Kantar show take-home grocery sales growth in Ireland accelerated to 16.4% during the 12 weeks to November 29.

As the nationwide lockdown closed pubs and restaurants and Christmas preparations began, Irish shoppers spent more than €1 billion in the grocery aisles during November alone.

Shoppers were also encouraged to shop local and support local business in Cork, like Tom Durcan, famous for his spiced beef, as they try to recover from the pandemic year.

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar, comments: “November was the busiest month for the grocers since the height of the previous national lockdown in June. An extra €164 million rang through the tills compared with last year as Irish shoppers readjusted to eating most of their meals at home. They did their best to keep spirits high though and, with the countdown to Christmas officially underway, found ways to recreate festivities at home, boosting alcohol sales by 33%.

“With just a few days to go until the big day, Irish shopping baskets are looking distinctly festive. An additional €82,000 was spent on mince pies and sales of Christmas biscuits soared by €793,000 this November.

“Beyond the seasonal snack aisles, roast dinners were the order of the day and sales of beef grew by 19% while shoppers also spent an extra €12.2 million on vegetables over the past month.”

Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, shoppers continue to treat themselves to branded products and spent an additional €85 million on household names in the latest four weeks. Sales of branded products over the latest 12 weeks increased by 18.6% across the market but they were particularly popular with Aldi and Lidl customers, accelerating by 32% and 52% respectively.

Lidl achieved the strongest growth of all the grocers this period at 24.4% and grew its market share by 0.8 percentage points compared with last year. Aldi saw sales increase by 14.0% to achieve a 12.0% market share.

Online grocery sales rose by 74.8% in the latest 12 weeks as shoppers spent an additional €54.8 million compared with last year. Dunnes holds the biggest share of the market at 22.1% this period. Tesco and SuperValu both experienced strong growth over the past three months of 17.0% and 18.5% respectively.