Shop local and win local in CBA Christmas raffle in aid of charity

THE Cork Business Association is a not for profit organisation that represents the interests of businesses in Cork at a strategic level with decision making authorities at a local and national level.

Every year they hold a raffle in aid of charity at their Christmas lunch, but due to the restrictions that event was cancelled for this year, with the hope it will return bigger and better in 2021.

However they still are holding the raffle to try and raise funds for a number of causes.

A spokesperson said: “For our grand Christmas Raffle the CBA have 12 fabulous prizes courtesy of some of Cork’s favourite businesses.

“There are vouchers for designer fashion boutiques, Cork restaurants and even a night at the brand new hotel the Dean Cork.

“We are all shopping local this Christmas and now you can win local too.

“The tickets are €5 for one entry and €20 for 5. Go to cba.rallyup.com/cba-christmas-raffle to get yours.

“ The raffle is open until Sunday next, December 20, and the draw will be on Monday, December 21, at 10 am.

“Winners will be contacted directly and will be posted on our website and social media channels.”



The prizes are:

1. A €200 voucher for Electric.

2. A two-course meal for four at The Met at The Metropole Hotel.

3. A two-course meal for four at the New Yorker at Cork International Hotel.

4. A €200 voucher for Diana O’Mahony Jewellers

5. A Kinsale Red Earl Whiskey hamper.

6. A night at The Dean Cork.

7. A €200 voucher for Keanes Jewellers.

8. A €200 voucher for Samui.

9. A €200 voucher for Saville Menswear.

10. A €200 voucher for Monreal.

11. A €200 voucher for Opera Lane.

12. A M&P O’Sullivan Christmas hamper.

13. A voucher for Brennan’s Caterworld.