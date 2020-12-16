Minister launches updated projects interactive map

MINISTER for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, has launched an updated Investment Projects and Programmes Tracker and MyProjectIreland interactive map.

This suite of material underlines the steady progress being made in the implementation of Project Ireland 2040.

The Government has signalled a clear commitment to infrastructure as a response to the economic situation caused by Covid-19, with Budget 2021 allocating more than €10 billion to capital investment.

The National Development Plan, part of Project Ireland 2040, is currently being reviewed – information from the tracker and map is key to informing the Review.

The tracker was first published in 2017. This latest update provides a composite update on the progress of all major investments that make up Project Ireland 2040.

It focuses on projects with estimated costs greater than €20 million. Today’s update increases the coverage of projects and improves the functionality, again including user-friendly dashboards and other information to aid interpretation of the data.

MyProjectIreland was launched in May 2019 alongside the first Project Ireland 2040 Annual Report.

Developed in collaboration with Ordnance Survey Ireland, MyProjectIreland is a citizen-focussed interactive map — this update has been extended to include almost 800 projects across the country. By clicking on the map on gov.ie/2040, citizens will find updated information on what has been achieved and what is planned for their own local area.

This version features a dashboard with charts, allowing citizens to see the progress being made on projects at a glance. New search facilities also allow citizens to view projects in their regional area or by city.

Minister McGrath said: “As clearly demonstrated by this launch, significant progress is being made in the delivery of Project Ireland 2040.

“Hosted on gov.ie/2040, the tracker and map provide citizens with in-depth information on what is going on in their town, city, county, province or region.

“The information presented demonstrates that Government recognises that infrastructure investment is key to the economic and social recovery of our country.

“Project Ireland 2040 is enhancing regional connectivity and competitiveness, improving environmental sustainability and building a fairer, more equal Ireland for everyone.

“We need to maintain and build on the momentum already achieved, and be flexible and innovative to ensure delivery for all our people, now and in the future.

“I recently launched a review of the National Development Plan. As part of this review, I will be engaging with the public and with stakeholders in every part of the country.

“The tracker and map being launched today will help people to make an informed contribution to the public consultation process.”