‘Thank Cork it’s Christmas’ event spearheaded by Cork City Council

WITH collaboration and working together being the heart of Cork’s public response to Covid-19, Cork City Council is spearheading a ‘Thank Cork it’s Christmas’ campaign to increase awareness of the safety and unique experience available to those who wish to shop, eat, drink or visit our city.

The website www.CorkCityShopping.com will also be promoted for those who would rather ‘Shop Cork Online’ from the comfort of their own home while still supporting local.

The ‘Cork City Shopping’ channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will highlight the city’s fantastic range of boutiques, high street stores and quirky shops.

They will also promote the array of cafes, bars, restaurants, cultural venues and events, which are all within walking distance of each other, making shopping in Cork City so unique.

The ‘Cork City Shopping’ social media channels are available on Facebook (@corkcityshopping), Instagram (@corkcityshopping) and Twitter (@corkshopping).

And of course, as it’s Christmas and in line with public health guidelines, a Re-Imagined Glow will take place in the city in December with the much-loved Ferris wheel being set up on Grand Parade.

Furthermore, a Pantomime-themed festive window trail has been created by Eventi Management around the city centre, as an ode to Panto and Theatre in general, to ensure that residents and visitors can enjoy the Christmas in Cork experience while ensuring social distancing.

Beautifully created by Sinéad Dunphy from Eventi Management, with set design by Lisa Zagone, and projection mapping and sound designed by Cormac O’Connor, animations by Barry McCarthy and voiceovers by West End Star Michael Sands; each window represents a traditional Pantomime title in the artistic fashion of a theatre model set box.

The stories of Cinderella, Peter Pan, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Hansel & Gretel, Jack and the Beanstalk, Beauty & the Beast, Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel will be told in its own designated window on a magical walking tour of Cork City Centre. It’s safe to say that there really is something special about Cork at Christmas and so we definitely want to Thank Cork It’s Christmas this year.

See www.corkcityshopping.com for more.