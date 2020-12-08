Nestlé announces plans to achieve zero emissions

NESTLÉ has announced its global roadmap to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions embracing the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5˚C. As a signatory of the UN ‘Business Ambition for 1.5˚C’ pledge, Nestlé is one of the first companies to share its detailed, time-bound plan to halve the company’s emissions by 2030, and to achieve net zero by 2050.

To accomplish this, Nestlé will accelerate initiatives focusing on supporting farmers and suppliers to advance regenerative agriculture, planting hundreds of millions of trees within the next 10 years, completing the company’s transition to 100 percent renewable electricity globally by 2025 and increasing the number of ‘carbon neutral’ brands.

Stefano Agostini, CEO of Nestlé UK and Ireland added: “Climate change is the challenge of our time and urgent action is needed now. We have made good progress in Ireland but there is much more to be done.

“We will continue to work with governments, farmers and other cross-sector partners to look for new and innovative ways to reduce our environmental footprint by transforming our products and scaling-up initiatives in agriculture.”

Nestlé UK and Ireland has been working to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions for over a decade and has achieved a 61% reduction per tonne of product since 2007 as a result of a combination of energy efficiency improvements and the transition to renewable energy. In 2016, Nestlé UK and Ireland factories and offices transitioned to 100% renewable grid-supplied electricity by investing in the development of new wind power capacity. The company has also invested in renewable technologies to generate its own green energy, such as solar panels, hydropower, anaerobic digestion and biomass.

To achieve its 2050 net zero ambition, Nestlé’s work spans three main areas:

The company is already working with more than 500 000 farmers and 150 000 suppliers globally to support them in implementing regenerative agriculture practices. Such practices improve soil health and maintain and restore diverse ecosystems.

In return, Nestlé is offering to reward farmers by purchasing their goods at a premium, buying bigger quantities and co-investing in necessary capital expenditures. Nestlé expects to source over 14 million tons of its ingredients through regenerative agriculture by 2030, boosting demand for such goods.

Nestlé is also scaling up its reforestation program to plant 20 million trees every year for the next 10 years in the areas where it sources ingredients.

More trees mean more shade for crops, more carbon removed from the atmosphere, higher yields and improved biodiversity and soil health. The company’s primary supply chains of key commodities, like palm oil and soy, will be deforestation-free by 2022. Through efforts like these, Nestlé is building longer term partnerships and providing farming communities with greater certainty and improved livelihoods.

In its operations, Nestlé expects to complete the transition of its 800 sites in the 187 countries where it operates to 100% renewable electricity within the next five years.

The company is switching its global fleet of vehicles to lower emission options and will reduce and offset business travel by 2022. It is also implementing water protection and regeneration measures and tackling food waste in its operations.

Within its product portfolio, Nestlé is continuously expanding its offering of plant-based food and beverages and is reformulating products to make them more environmentally friendly. It is increasing the number of ‘carbon neutral’ brands it offers to give consumers the opportunity to contribute to the fight against climate change.

Garden Gourmet plant-based food as well as Garden of Life supplements will achieve carbon neutrality by 2022; Sweet Earth plant-based food, among other brands, will do the same by 2025. These come on top of Nespresso, S.Pellegrino, Perrier and Acqua Panna’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2022, with the rest of the Nestlé Waters category achieving the same by 2025.