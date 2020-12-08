Nestlé announces plans to achieve zero emissions

The company is already working with more than 500 000 farmers and 150 000 suppliers globally to support them in implementing regenerative agriculture practices. Such practices improve soil health and maintain and restore diverse ecosystems.
In its operations, Nestlé expects to complete the transition of its 800 sites in the 187 countries where it operates to 100% renewable electricity within the next five years.
Within its product portfolio, Nestlé is continuously expanding its offering of plant-based food and beverages and is reformulating products to make them more environmentally friendly. It is increasing the number of ‘carbon neutral’ brands it offers to give consumers the opportunity to contribute to the fight against climate change.