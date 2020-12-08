Restaurants Association in plea for all to abide by public health guidelines

THE Restaurants Association of Ireland has urged all restaurants, cafés and gastropubs that reopened last Friday to abide by public health guidance in the weeks ahead.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said: “We have issued the Fáilte Ireland Guidelines to all of our members, including any updates as we get them.

“We encourage all of our members and the entire hospitality industry to follow the guidelines to protect staff and customers and to ensure a safe and prosperous Christmas trading period.

“For the safety of everyone and for the good reputation of the sector and the businesses who have worked hard and waited to reopen, I implore on all operators to do the right thing, follow the public health advice and implement the guidelines.

“We also ask our fantastic customers who have waited to come back through our doors to bear with us as we seek to make this a safe and hospitable environment for you to share with your friends and family.

“Please be understanding when it comes to safety procedures that you will be asked to follow, including wearing a mask when not seated, using hand sanitiser, providing details for contact tracing and booking for no more than six people.

“This is for the safety of all guests and staff across the country.”