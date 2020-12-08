Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 11:16

Restaurants Association in plea for all to abide by public health guidelines

Restaurants Association in plea for all to abide by public health guidelines

The Restaurants Association has made a plea for all, customers and staff, to abide by the public health guidelines to ensure all have a safe experience as premises reopened over the weekend. Picture: iStock

THE Restaurants Association of Ireland has urged all restaurants, cafés and gastropubs that reopened last Friday to abide by public health guidance in the weeks ahead.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said: “We have issued the Fáilte Ireland Guidelines to all of our members, including any updates as we get them.

“We encourage all of our members and the entire hospitality industry to follow the guidelines to protect staff and customers and to ensure a safe and prosperous Christmas trading period.

“For the safety of everyone and for the good reputation of the sector and the businesses who have worked hard and waited to reopen, I implore on all operators to do the right thing, follow the public health advice and implement the guidelines.

“We also ask our fantastic customers who have waited to come back through our doors to bear with us as we seek to make this a safe and hospitable environment for you to share with your friends and family.

“Please be understanding when it comes to safety procedures that you will be asked to follow, including wearing a mask when not seated, using hand sanitiser, providing details for contact tracing and booking for no more than six people.

“This is for the safety of all guests and staff across the country.”

More in this section

Woman Having Driving Lesson With Instructor Fears current driving test backlog could get worse
NESTLE HQ Nestlé announces plans to achieve zero emissions
Calculator with a house key

BPFI will continue supporting customers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest