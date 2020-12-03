Car registrations for November up 20% year-on-year

THE Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released their official new vehicle registrations statistics.

New car registrations for November seen an increase of 20.11% (914) when compared to November 2019 (761). While registrations year to date are down 25.0% (87,728) on the same period last year (116,885).

Light Commercials vehicles (LCV) are down 3.2% (830) compared to November last year (857) and year to date are down 14.8% (21,431). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are down 30.5% (82) in comparison to November 2019 (118). Year to date HGV’s are down 21.9% (2,038).

Used car imports for November (8,647) have seen a decrease of 13.6% on November 2019 (10,008).

While year to date imports are down 35.4% (67,151) on 2019 (103,900).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General commenting: “While the registration numbers year to date highlight the extremely difficult trading conditions, down 25% on last year and 40% since 2016, as Ireland moves out of Level 5 restrictions motor retailers re-open their vehicle sales functions.

“SIMI members operate with large well-ventilated showrooms and this along with the ability to display vehicles in an outdoor setting allow for business to be done in a very low risk environment for the transmission of Covid-19, making them safe for both customers and staff. With the key New Year selling period only weeks away, this re-opening comes at an opportune time.

“The use of digital platforms during the lockdown has provided an important shop window for customers looking to buy a new or used car and with Vehicle Manufacturers and retailers offering generous incentives to buy a new ‘211’ car, the industry is hopeful that activity will be brisk in the coming weeks and months ahead.”