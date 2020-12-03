Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 17:45

Car registrations for November up 20% year-on-year

Car registrations for November up 20% year-on-year

Car registrations for November are up 20.11% year on year.

THE Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released their official new vehicle registrations statistics.

New car registrations for November seen an increase of 20.11% (914) when compared to November 2019 (761). While registrations year to date are down 25.0% (87,728) on the same period last year (116,885).

Light Commercials vehicles (LCV) are down 3.2% (830) compared to November last year (857) and year to date are down 14.8% (21,431). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are down 30.5% (82) in comparison to November 2019 (118). Year to date HGV’s are down 21.9% (2,038).

Used car imports for November (8,647) have seen a decrease of 13.6% on November 2019 (10,008).

While year to date imports are down 35.4% (67,151) on 2019 (103,900).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General commenting: “While the registration numbers year to date highlight the extremely difficult trading conditions, down 25% on last year and 40% since 2016, as Ireland moves out of Level 5 restrictions motor retailers re-open their vehicle sales functions.

“SIMI members operate with large well-ventilated showrooms and this along with the ability to display vehicles in an outdoor setting allow for business to be done in a very low risk environment for the transmission of Covid-19, making them safe for both customers and staff. With the key New Year selling period only weeks away, this re-opening comes at an opportune time.

“The use of digital platforms during the lockdown has provided an important shop window for customers looking to buy a new or used car and with Vehicle Manufacturers and retailers offering generous incentives to buy a new ‘211’ car, the industry is hopeful that activity will be brisk in the coming weeks and months ahead.”

More in this section

Woman Having Driving Lesson With Instructor Fears current driving test backlog could get worse
NESTLE HQ Nestlé announces plans to achieve zero emissions
Calculator with a house key

BPFI will continue supporting customers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest