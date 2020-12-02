Researchers based at Tyndall to share €5m in funding

EIGHT researchers working nationally with the Microelectronic Circuits Centre Ireland (MCCI) at Tyndall National Institute, one of Ireland’s highest performing Enterprise Ireland/IDA funded technology centres, will share more than €5m in funding to support their research into innovative future technology solutions in the area of microelectronics.

These research projects will advance state of the art novel ideas in circuit design, enabling businesses in Ireland to lead the way in future IoT and sustainable electronics applications, 5G wireless communications, cryogenic circuits, wireless power, implantable medical devices and wearable healthcare, smart agriculture, quantum computing, space/satellite electronics, and automotive applications.

The objective is to advance industry relevant developing technologies for lower power, higher precision analogue and mixed signal interface circuits, and new hardware architectures, for emerging applications in sensors, communications, AI and quantum engineering. This will have a knock-on impact on SME’s and semi-conductor companies in Ireland looking to advance their technology.

Companies throughout the country partner with MCCI to access such novel concepts and state of the art research, so MCCI always has an industry focus at its core.

The call for high-impact industry relevant research proposals was launched in July and the response went beyond all expectations, to such an extent that it was 4 times oversubscribed.

Donnacha O’Riordan, executive director of MCCI, said the result is hugely encouraging and indicates the level of innovation and ideas that are generated within the microelectronics eco system in Ireland.

Commenting on the funding awards, he said: “Congratulations to the researchers who have received funding. The scope of the projects that have been funded will support industry growth by securing and scaling circuits R&D activity at our member companies in Ireland. By engaging our world-leading research leaders, we provide competitive advantage to microelectronics companies (SMEs and MNCs) located in Ireland. This ultimately leads to increases in employment, export revenue and the generation of future leaders in the sector.”

All of the projects are focused on current and future industrial applications which are in sync with national strategies such as Innovation 2020, the National Development Plan 2018–2027 and Future Skills Needs 2017–2022.