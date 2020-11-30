QRE Advisers combine with Cork agents O’Connor Murphy

QRE Real Estate Advisers has announced a strategic partnership with the commercial division of Limerick and Cork-based commercial real estate agents O’Connor Murphy.

Based in Limerick, the expanded division of QRE will provide clients with a wide range of professional property services in Limerick, Cork and Galway.

The partnership will also offer investment analysis and advice to private and corporate clients buying commercial real estate investment properties, as well as the full suite of property advisory services, including rent reviews, valuations, lease renewals and restructuring for both landlords and tenants.

Directors Michael O’Connor and Conor Whelan will head up the new company, which will continue QRE’s rapid growth in the country’s major cities outside Dublin.

“QRE have had a huge impact on the commercial real estate landscape over the past five years, while we have a record of innovation in the country’s secondary cities amassed over the past 30 years,” said Michael O’Connor.

QRE are recognised experts in the Irish office and investment markets and have built an impressive client base including numerous leading institutions, corporations, developers and private investors.

The company specialises in the sale of assets in the €1 million to €20 million bracket and has become highly regarded in this sector of the market over the last 5 years with both private and corporate clients.

“We are delighted to expand our commercial footprint in Ireland and we took some time to find the right partner,” said Conor Whelan Managing Directors of QRE.

“Michael and his team have demonstrated to us that they have the capability and ambition to help the QRE brand succeed in the west of Ireland and we look forward to growing the QRE team together.”

O’Connor Murphy will continue to operate for all residential services together with its rapidly-growing national auction platform youbid.ie.