Sale of real Christmas trees soars this year

THE sale of real Irish Christmas trees has soared throughout the latest Covid-19 lockdown compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to the Irish Christmas Tree Growers, the all-Ireland organisation of Christmas tree farmers who are preparing for their busiest period of the year with the 2020 harvest well underway, suppling families and businesses in the lead up to the festive period.

Commenting, chair of the Irish Christmas Tree Growers, Martin Kelleher said: “We have seen a significant increase in demand for real Irish Christmas trees this year compared to the same period in 2019, demonstrating an appetite amongst Irish people to start the 2020 Christmas festivities earlier. Our members are reporting that the number of trees sold and ordered for collection or delivery to date has increased well over 50 per cent, the vast majority of which are coming through online orders.

“The latest Covid-19 restrictions have forced us all to change the way we live and work. It has driven some of our customers online to pre-order their real Christmas tree, in numbers that we could never have anticipated.

“In 2019, on my own farm, our on-line sales did not really start until the end of November. In 2020, we saw orders starting to come in towards the end of October.

“People want a real Christmas tree and the message we’re hearing from our customers is that they want to go to the extra effort to bring joy into their homes this Christmas.

“Many have commented, that the absence of any significant Halloween celebrations this year for children has resulted in a greater emphasis on marking the Christmas period.”

Ireland’s maritime climate provides the ideal conditions for growing quality Christmas trees and over the years, Irish Christmas tree production has matured, and the product offered is now one of the best in Europe.

Concluding on how purchasing an Irish Christmas tree helps support environmental sustainability and the local economy, Mr Kelleher said: “Sustainability is the cornerstone of what we do as Christmas tree growers. Each year, after a crop of Christmas trees is harvested, a new crop is planted to replace it. It takes up to nine years to grow a two-metre Christmas tree.

“Our Christmas tree farms are homes to a diverse natural environment of wildlife such as bees, animals, and birds.”