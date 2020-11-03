Clonakilty Distillery to partner with Mangrove UK

MULTI-award-winning Clonakilty Distillery has partnered with premium drinks importer and distributer, Mangrove UK, to become part of its portfolio of exclusive brands and launch in the UK market.

Clonakilty Distillery is a family affair as the ocean and black Labrador loving Scully family have farmed their land for nine successive generations. Their Atlantic Ocean warehouse, perched on the cliffs, at the edge of the family farm is where they mature and finish their whiskeys.

The distillery, perched by the waterfront in Clonakilty town, commenced distilling in March 2019 and in its first year was awarded World’s Best Irish New Make Single Pot Still at the World Whiskey Awards 2020. They use their own barley, grown on their maritime coastline, to produce a triple distilled premium quality Irish single pot still whiskey.

The UK is the newest market entered by the distillery who already export to Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands, Japan and Russia, as well as 12 US states and two Canadian provinces.

The distillery’s cask finish series is made up of three expressions:

Double Oak — the flagship of the cask finish series, is one of the world’s first Irish whiskeys to be finished in a New Era of Cask (ex-red wine barrels from Bordeaux).

Winner of the World’s Best Blended Irish Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards 2020, and double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirit Awards 2019

Port Cask — received a silver medal at the International Wine and Spirit competition in 2020. Part of Clonakilty’s cask series, this whiskey is made using a premium Irish malt and 10-year-old Irish grain, cut and finished in Port casks from The Douro Valley

Single Grain Bordeaux — a silver medal winner at the San Francisco World Spirit Awards 2019, the 10-year-old premium Irish grain has been gently cut and finished in selected Bordeaux casks

Michael Scully from Clonakilty Whiskey, said: “As a genuine Irish Atlantic Ocean distillery, we feel our award-winning spirits offer a pretty unique experience for discerning consumers. We are excited to be working in partnership with Mangroves and expanding our offerings into the UK market.”

Nick Gillett, MD at Mangrove UK added: “This is an amazing whiskey. The number of awards that the Clonakilty Distillery has won in just two years highlights the exceptional qualities of this whiskey. A perfect brand for the on-trade, we also expect demand on-line and for independent retailers to be strong.”

The flavours of Clonakilty Whiskey are shaped by its maritime environment – centuries of sea mist, soft rain and ocean spray provide a complexity to the soil that permeates through to each and every single grain. Fans of Clonakilty whiskey can visit the distillery and enjoy the visitor experience, facilities include private tours and tastings, a shop and restaurant.

The distillery’s popular gin will also be available across the UK. Minke Gin is inspired by the Minke Whale, who swim off the Atlantic coastline.