Cork to mark November as ‘My Legacy Month’

CORK people can mark November as ‘My Legacy Month’ by taking time to make a gesture which will help ensure that their children and grandchildren enjoy a safe and secure future in thriving local communities, according to The Community Foundation for Ireland.

The foundation says putting aside as little as an hour during the month to get affairs in order would give people peace of mind and could also be used an opportunity to make a future contribution towards the greater good for communities in Cork.

Each year between €5.5 to €6 billion is passed from one generation to another. The Community Foundation says even a tiny percentage of this figure could have a huge impact for equality, health and well-being and addressing the local impact of climate change.

Welcoming the start of My Legacy Month, Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland added: “Trying to ensure our children, grandchildren and their friends who are the future of Cork will be safe, secure and comfortable is something which is inbuilt in all of us.

“Including a gift in their will to The Community Foundation for Ireland allows people to make a contribution to causes, communities or charities who they have championed, supported or admired through-out their life.”

Frances Haworth, Senior Philanthropy and Development Advisor with The Community Foundation for Ireland said: “Making a will can seem daunting. It is one of those things that many put on the long finger. Yet with the right professional advice it can take as little as an hour. Making a will ensures those we leave behind are protected.”

You can contact Frances for a confidential discussion by emailing fhaworth@foundation.ie or calling 086 1705928.