Mary Harney to take part in  Network Ireland Cork discussion

FORMER Tánaiste Mary Harney is one of five inspiring female leaders taking part in a mentoring roundtable and panel discussion for Network Ireland Cork next week.

The Leadership Mentoring Power Hour and More webinar will take place on Wednesday, November 11, and will also feature head of the College of Medicine and Health at UCC, Helen Whelton; behavioural psychologist, Bríd Bourke; Vice President of Product Management at DePuy Synthes Johnson & Johnson, Catherine Healy; and founder of Fuzion Communications, Dee Waldron. The event runs from 8pm–9.30pm and registration — open to Network Ireland members only — is via networkcorkleadership.eventbrite.ie

Speaking ahead of the event, Network Ireland Cork’s president, Marguerite O’Sullivan said: “The Leadership Mentoring Power Hour and More webinar grew from a belief we need to hear voices — to bring together a group of esteemed female business leaders who would motivate and inspire with their approaches to leadership. We sought out five strong personalities who could share their advice, from having a ‘yes you can’ mindset to knowing the importance of having a voice and using it to transform what you do.

“We are delighted to welcome Mary Harney, who was Tánaiste for almost 10 years. Since retiring from politics, she has become a business consultant, providing advisory services mainly in pharma and healthcare.”

The webinar also includes two past presidents of the Network — Bríd Bourke, who was President of Network Ireland Cork in 1997 and the first executive coach in Ireland to be invited for assessment to join the global premier coaching organisation for corporate executive coaching; and Dee Waldron, founder of Fuzion Communications and president of Network Ireland in 2016.

Marguerite added: “Across the five female leaders, there is a powerful wealth of knowledge and experience to tap into.”

The access code for the event is available via the Network Cork Members Facebook Group or by emailing cork@networkireland.ie.

For more information see www.networkireland.ie/cork.