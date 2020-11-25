Dennehy’s to create 15 jobs with new city gym

DENNEHY’S Health and Fitness is opening its fourth gym in the heart of Cork’s new commercial district at Penrose Dock.

An initial investment of €700,000 will ensure the new gym is one of the top facilities of its kind in the country as well as creating up to 15 new jobs and the new gym is scheduled to open in February 2021.

The gym will be a 10,000 sq ft facility and members and will encompass a spacious gym floor with areas designed for cardio, strength and functional fitness. There will also be two studios. Studio 1 will facilitate group classes such as circuit training and yoga. Studio 2 will be a dedicated spin area.

Dennehy’s Health and Fitness Clubs were founded in 2010 and operate fitness clubs at Ballincollig, Douglas and Blackpool. Having Penrose Dock as their fourth location allows members to experience the unique offering of four different gyms for the price of one membership in Cork.

Owner of Dennehy’s Health and Fitness, Luke Dennehy said: “We are very excited to be opening our fourth gym at Penrose Dock. This is a superb location for us — right in the heart of Cork’s newest commercial district. This year has not been an easy one for businesses like ourselves but we will see brighter and better things hopefully in 2021 and we are really looking forward to getting to know all the companies and employees in Penrose Dock and the surrounding areas.

“Given the scale of the new gym at Penrose Dock, we have adequate space to appropriately position new equipment to ensure current social distancing guidelines are adhered to ensuring the safety of our members.”

JCD Group’s new office development at Penrose Dock is a 250,000 sq ft grade A office scheme which commenced construction in October 2018. It has now reached practical completion with the first tenants already in occupation. The scheme on a prime 1.8 acre river fronting site consists of two world-class buildings, Penrose One is 80,000 sq ft over seven floors with Column free floor plates and Penrose Two is 170,000 sq ft over nine floors with floor plates of 20,000 sq ft.

Development Manager with JCD Group, Emmet Foley said: “We are delighted to confirm that Dennehy’s Health and Fitness will be opening at Penrose Dock next February. They have a great track record with their existing gym network in Cork and this new state of the art gym will be a huge addition to Penrose Dock.

“We have some very exciting companies who have moved into Penrose Dock in recent months and are in detailed discussions with other occupiers which will further underpin its position as a key employment hub in the city centre.”

Companies such as Qualcomm, Cloudera, Cadence, Varonis, Grant Thornton, Matheson, Remitly and Minelab will all be located at Penrose Dock. In addition there is also an on-site cafe operated by Naturally Nourished, a well-known local operator who specialises in healthy food and local coffee.

The Penrose Dock development forms a key part of the evolution of the North Quays into a thriving new economic district in the city.