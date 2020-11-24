Minister McGrath wants to start talks with Public Service Unions over new pay deal

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD has invited Public Service Unions and representative staff associations to formal negotiations on a new pay agreement under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission.

Minister McGrath said: “Having discussed the matter with my Government colleagues, I believe an opportunity now exists to intensify talks on an appropriate successor to the Public Service Stability Agreement which expires at the end of 2020.

"These will be difficult discussions against a very challenging backdrop. Any agreement has to be appropriate to the context the country is currently facing and must be sustainable in the face of considerable economic uncertainty.

"However, I believe that there is scope for all parties to engage constructively towards an agreement that benefits everyone, the citizens and businesses who rely on essential public services and the staff who work so hard to provide them.”

Talks will begin later this week at the Workplace Relations Commission. All meetings will comply with relevant Government Public Health Advice. The parties have agreed to respect the confidential nature of the talks process.