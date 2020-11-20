Cork-based juice bar company jump into national delivery service

CORK-based company, Jump Juice Bars, has launched a new service Jump Juice Direct, which offers nationwide delivery of fresh juices, smoothies, juice cleanses, protein balls and more.

The 100 percent pure fruit and vegetable cold-pressed juices and smoothies can now be ordered online through the dedicated website jumpjuicedirect.ie and delivered straight to your home via a subscription service or a once-off delivery.

Claire (operations director) and Charlie Scanlan (managing director) started Jump Juice Bars when they opened their first store in Waterford in August 2003.

Both advocates of healthy eating, they found it difficult to find a healthy alternative to traditional fast food when outside the home.

So, following some international research to see some of the best juice bars operating in America, Canada and Australia, they made the Jump and have not looked back since.

Denise and Conor Phelan joined Jump Juice Bars as directors in 2004.

Denise and Conor established the Cork-based Phelan’s chain of pharmacies.

Having sold a number of their pharmacies, they saw Jump Juice Bars as the perfect way to diversify their interests into something that promoted a healthy and active lifestyle much like their own.

Following the launch of Jump Juice Direct, Managing Director of Jump Juice Bars, Charlie Scanlan said:

“We are delighted to be launching a tempting range of cold-pressed juices, smoothies and wellness shots exclusively online.

“Juiced here in Ireland and cold-pressed to maintain its nutritional integrity and clean authentic taste, this vibrant range allows us to reach more of our fans, wherever they live or work.

“Forming a natural extension of the Jump Juice Bars brand we are really excited to offer our great-tasting juices and smoothies direct to customers at home,” he added.

Jump Juice Direct smoothies and juices are made from 100 percent real fruit and vegetables with nothing else added.

The fruit and vegetables are sourced locally as much as possible.

As the juices are cold-pressed, and the smoothies so pure, they will stay fresh in your fridge for up to 45 days, giving plenty of time to enjoy them.

Operations Director and co-founder of Jump Juice Bars, Claire Scanlan said:

“Cold-pressed is a process of juice extraction that seeks to minimise the impact that heat can have on the nutrients of the juice during extraction.

“Once bottled, the drinks go through a process called high-pressure processing which allows gentle preservation of the juices without additives or heat.

“These processes together help to deliver a shelf life of up to 45 days,” she added.

“By taste alone, Jump Juice Bars customers will notice the difference in our juices against juices with a longer shelf life.” The Jump Juice Direct range includes smoothies, juices and ‘wellness shots’ as well as mixed cases of all three.

Smoothies include the popular Mango Smoothie (mango, orange, apple and pineapple), The Berry Smoothie (mixed berries, apples, oranges and bananas) and the classic Strawberry Smoothie (strawberries, bananas, grapes and orange). While the juices include the virtuous Green Juice (cucumber, apple, spinach, kale and wheatgrass), The Citrus Twist (strawberries, orange, lemon and pineapple).

Wellness Shots are a shot of fruity, vegetable-packed goodness the Apple and Charcoal, Beetroot and Ginger, Orange and Tumeric shots promise to kick start the day in the best possible way.

Jump Juice Direct has also expertly created various Cleanse options including one day, three day or five day juice cleanse.

Each option includes a selection of juices, smoothies, wellness shots and a pack of either Coconut Protein Balls or Peanut Butter Energy per day. Prices start at €29 for the one day cleanse.

Cases of juices and smoothies are delivered nationwide in cases of six and start from €17.50.

The Wellness Shots are priced at €30 for a mixed or single flavour case of 15 shots. As an introductory offer, there is 20 percent off first order on subscriptions.

Orders can be placed at www.jumpjuicedirect.ie. Keep up to date with the latest news by following Jump Juice Bars on social media @JumpJuiceBars