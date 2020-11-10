Minister McGrath publishes second tranche of spending papers

THE Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, has published the second tranche of Spending Review papers as part of the 2020 Spending Review process.

The spending review is a key platform for generating evidence for policy making across the Civil Service.

Supported by the Irish Government Economic and Evaluation Service (IGEES), the process has become a focal point for the broad range of analysis ongoing across Government Departments.

Welcoming these reviews, the Minister stated: “As I set out on Budget day, now more than ever, we need to achieve value for money for Government expenditure.

“The reports represent in-depth, rigorous assessments of whether various policy programmes are achieving that aim.

“They cover a diverse range of topics across the areas of health, education, business supports, agriculture and climate action and the evidence they contain will be a vital input into ongoing policy formulation.

“We have radically changed our approach to evaluating expenditure in recent years, moving away from one off comprehensive reviews to a rolling series of reports covering particular topics and programmes.

“This is underpinned by the Public Spending Code and investment in technical skills across Government Department in recent years, particularly through IGEES.

“Cumulatively this means that we now have at our disposal the skills to assist Government in driving reform, improving programme delivery and delivering better outcomes for our people”.

The 17 papers published, in addition to the papers published in the last number of years, are available on the Spending Review website.