IHI launch Hospitality and Tourism Professionals Day

THE Irish Hospitality Institute (IHI) has launched the IHI Hospitality and Tourism Professionals Day, which takes place virtually on November 26, with the aim of providing support and solidarity at a critical time for the hospitality industry.

The event, which will have a focus on the future, will provide a platform for owners and managers to discuss rebuilding business, addressing in particular the critical issue of retaining talent in the industry. Decision makers from hotels, restaurants, attractions, tourism, travel and education, are invited to attend for free.

Internationally renowned tourism futurist Valentina Doorly from The Future Cube will look at the megatrends shaping our world that will dictate the future of the tourism and hospitality industry, and how business models need to adapt to rebuild.

One of Ireland’s best known travel writers, Pól Ó Conghaile, will also lead a panel discussion on what 2021 will look like from a travel perspective and what it will mean for the industry. The speakers will look at what makes for a good staycation experience in a Covid world, lessons learned from the last recession that are applicable now, and sustainability in the tourism industry. Other key industry professionals will discuss topics that include, ‘Leadership through an Unstable Landscape’ and ‘What Next for Tourism & Hospitality Professionals- The Rebuild’.

There will also be ample opportunities for virtual networking at the event, and on the day, the IHI will shine a light on the sector, which provides in excess of 250,000 jobs in Ireland. A series of ‘Bringing Industry together’ videos will also showcase those working in hospitality and tourism on social media.

Commenting on the event, deputy president of the IHI and GM of The Montenotte Hotel Brian Bowler, said: “We have launched the inaugural IHI Hospitality and Tourism Professionals Day to recognise and celebrate the commitment and passion of our hospitality professionals and educators, many of which are going through their most challenging year.

“The event is a must for anyone in the industry looking for strategic direction, advice and support. The key message on the day will be that we are all a community experiencing the same difficulties, but we need to focus on the future and rebuild from here. Retention of talent is now also at a critical stage, with many of our colleagues changing careers because of a fear of the unknown, so we will address that in detail as retention will be key to the future recovery of our sector.”

