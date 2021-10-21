Here at Foot Solutions, we’re passionate about your feet. Feet are incredible! They work hard to support you all day long, and the health of your feet can have a big impact on the health of your whole body. This is why we are dedicated to finding solutions to common foot problems and resolving foot pain.

We travel the world to find the very best products to support your feet and reduce discomfort, and our free in-store assessments enable us to find a unique approach for you. Our experienced pedorthists will take the time to get to know you and your feet, and will work through a tried and tested assessment process to ensure that our recommendations are ideal for you.

We believe that our job isn’t done until we have found a solution that helps you to enjoy a full and active lifestyle, without foot pain.