Perched on St Patrick’s Street of Cork City, Fitzgerald’s is more than just a shop - with it brings great historical sentiment. Found in 1860 as a family run business, Eddie Mullins is the predecessor of Joe Fitzgerald who retired at the age of seventy five, leaving Eddie with big boots to fill, “I’ve put my own stamp on it whilst still adhering to all the same qualities and heritage that was there before and staying true to its founding principles,” Eddie said.

“I’m very conscious of giving the very best of service and we have the best people available in the shop, the finest quality of teams in the country, from the office to the floor who are helpful, professional and educated. We have fun with it but we’re also very serious about what we do and our customer loyalty is a testament of that.” As the destination store in Cork City for the best in men's clothing, footwear and accessories for over 160 years, it is my pleasure to welcome you to Fitzgerald Menswear. As always, should you have any queries about any of our other services and products, you are welcome to call me personally on 086 812 7382 or email eddie@fitzgeralds.ie