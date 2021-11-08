Visit www.fotawildlife.ie for more

Fota Wildlife Park, a not-for-profit organisation, is part of the Zoological Society of Ireland and is set on the scenic Fota Island in the heart of Cork Harbour. Open to the public since June 1983, its vision is to inspire people to understand and conserve the biodiversity of the natural world. Fota Wildlife Park cares for 135 species of which 75 species face the danger of extinction in the wild.

Fota Wildlife Park is a unique place where you can come face to face with free roaming animals and birds from different parts of the world. So, if it is a kangaroo hopping in front of you, or a ring-tailed lemur, which jumps down from a tree, each visit is sure to bring its own fantastic memories. Fota Wildlife Park features the Asian Sanctuary—with Asian lions, Sumatran tigers, Indian rhino, Warty pigs, Visayan spotted deer, Lion-tailed macaques and Red Panda.