Why not do so with the help of a trusted media partner rooted in Cork life for the past two centuries.
To book your listing get in touch today with Sinead on 087 628 3629 or email sinead.healy@theecho.ie
Basic
Company Logo
Contact Details
Company Description
150 Words
Images
1
Featured Business on EchoLive Homepage
Standard
Company Logo
Contact Details
Company Description
150 Words
Images
2
Featured Business on EchoLive Homepage
Video Upload
2 x Featured Business Social Posts
Quarter Page Ad
Newsletter Promotion
Premium
Company Logo
Contact Details
Company Description
300 Words
Images
3
Featured Business on EchoLive Homepage
Video Upload
2 x Featured Business Social Posts
Quarter Page Ad
50K Display Ads
Facebook Comp
Connect Local Native Article
Social Promotion
Newsletter Promotion
Wed, 16 Mar, 2022
Mon, 29 Nov, 2021
Fri, 29 Oct, 2021
Thu, 19 Aug, 2021
Fri, 09 Jul, 2021
Mon, 05 Jul, 2021
Fri, 28 May, 2021
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more