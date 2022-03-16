Echo Live Logo
Connect Local

With ConnectLocal, Echolive provides an exciting native story platform for local businesses to talk directly to their target audience
<p>Don't miss out on the giveaway at City Tiles and Bathroom, taking place on Friday 25th, Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March.</p>
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022

City Tiles and Bathrooms are offering lucky Cork shoppers up to 75% off their bathroom essentials in a mega three-day giveaway
<p>An artist's illustration of how the new Playground &amp; Leisure Area Crann Centre, Ovens, Co Cork, will look when completed. The fundraising drive is now over €300,000 of the total €500,000 cost. </p>
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021

Parents and children are eagerly anticipating an inclusive and accessible playground in Cork, designed to appeal to all children
<p>There's more to saving energy than protecting the planet, you can protect your pocket too</p>
Tips for saving energy

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021

With the new climate law which commits Ireland to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the part you play in saving energy is more important now more than ever 
<p>Adam Clarke getting ready for the upcoming Echo's Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon 2021 with his mom and dad, Therese and Fergal, and sister Hannah.</p>
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021

Do your steps with the Echo's Women's Mini-Marathon to help Enable Ireland be one step closer to funding their new Children’s Centre in Curaheen, Cork
<p> See the giraffes extreme height allowing them to eat leaves and shoots located much higher than other animals can reach. Pic: Daragh Kane</p>
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021

Fota wildlife has even more to offer than coming face to face with all kinds of roaming animals and birds.
<p>Rcokboro- an inclusive and happy community.</p>
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021

Unsure where to send your child in September? Rockboro School provides a caring and nurturing environment in which children’s skills are developed through a diverse range of activities, play, and interaction with others
<p>Fitzgerald Menswear</p>
The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Fri, 28 May, 2021

Fitzgerald Menswear: Stitched into the heart of Cork's history and heritage
<p>Not all heroes wear capes, but they do help those in need.</p>
Recognising the unsung heroes

Wed, 19 May, 2021

National Volunteer Centre Cork on their volunteer awards and how National Volunteer Week marks the importance of charitable gestures, big or small.

