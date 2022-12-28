Can’t beat the stories inside our circus

The oceans are boiling, the planet is dying, and there’s a war on the edge of Europe where one of the protagonists could well choose to press a button and render half the continent uninhabitable.

Meanwhile, billionaires continue to do all in their power to impoverish the entire working class for no reason other than to accumulate more money than they could ever dream of spending, and they do so by attacking reality itself, buying media outlets and fostering the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

With some justification, the average reader in Ballyfarnon or Ballyforan is entitled to ask “where on earth is he going with this?” Eventually, I am coming home to Roscommon, but I’ll get there via another quick stopover or two.

Firstly, we’ll briefly pause to Argentina, where success in the recent World Cup in Qatar has sent the entire country into a state of happy madness, chaotic delirium, and, in spots, outright lunacy.

While phones have been bombarded with scenes of commentators breaking down into tears after Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty, for every clip that set Argentine joy to stirring emotional music, there was some commentator out there bemoaning the fact that people could take such joy out of a competition where all sense of right and wrong was clearly put to one side when it came to the location of the tournament, and the appalling human rights violations that were involved in Qatar building the infrastructure required to host the event.

And the thing about that is — people get it. The nation of Qatar wanted to ‘sportswash’ their reputation, they had the oil money to do so, and FIFA have long proven that there is nothing they won’t overlook if the bribes are sufficiently weighty.

But much like the conscientious householder living in somewhere like Fairymount who would love nothing more than to do their bit for the planet, getting the bus into Ballaghaderreen to do your shopping is not really an option, and they probably don’t have €50,000 to spend on an electric car either — so they hop into their petrol-fuelled Toyota Avensis and accept that there’s no alternative.

Since the Roman poet Juvenal first coined the phrase “bread and circuses” nearly 2,000 years ago, nothing has changed. The ordinary person can do very little about the bigger issues facing the world, and so they focus on the basics — food, and entertainment.

Juvenal referred to it in the context of those in power ensuring that the ordinary people were too distracted to keep an eye on politics, but a lot of it is because people are that simple. They want to stay alive, and they want life to be fun, where possible.

And while bread is still bread, to many people in this part of the world, sport is our circus — and in 2022, it became clearer than ever that what captivates people about sport isn’t the pursuit of excellence, or the drug of pure, distilled competition which is so addictive to the athletes involved.

Instead, It’s the story behind it all that lures us in. The human angle, the sense of representation, the sense of connection — that’s what captivates us, that’s what grabs our hearts and dictates every single beat when we’re in the throes of the event.

On the field, the World Cup was memorable — but while some of that was about the quality, it was also about the drama. It was settling the matter of Messi v Ronaldo. In these parts in particular, it was the fear of England potentially winning the competition.

It was the undercurrent of USA versus Iran, or maybe the Arab world taking a rare chance to show solidarity with Palestine, and the tension surrounding rainbow armbands and political gestures.

Above all, it was the story of the first World Cup since the death of Maradona, and how Argentina honoured the memory of their icon, and did so with no small whiff of cordite about their approach, in the finest Argentinian tradition.

At local level too, sport is the protein, but the story behind it is the spice and the sauce that gives it flavour. Roscommon playing Galway in the Connacht championship is always a big deal. Roscommon playing a Kevin McStay-managed Mayo side in the 2023 provincial quarter-final? Now you’ve got people hooked.

In recent seasons, the Roscommon senior football championship has never lacked quality, but it often lacked intrigue, and a deeper narrative. Outside of their home parish of Kiltoom and Cam, people have the world of respect for St. Brigid’s, but because they generally play good, honest football with no tradition of relishing the dark arts, they don’t inspire a deep, emotional reaction.

They are a big, well-run club that largely keeps their internal politics internal, while their players are well-spoken, and rarely if ever the subject of controversy. Consequently, most Roscommon GAA supporters around the county neither identify with them, nor follow them on a soap opera level.

Contrast that with this year, where the county final featured two clubs with local, immensely popular managers. These clubs knew the heartbreak of failure, they have big characters on and off the field that have known ups and downs in their career, and the fairytale element was easy to see.

Yet when the dust settled and it came to the time when Strokestown, St. Dominic’s and St. Ronan’s went into battle in Connacht, there was no question which club was the touchstone for the hopes and dreams of the county. For St. Dominic’s and Strokestown, football is a passion. For St. Ronan’s, it is existential. In rural Ireland, the GAA and a sense of identity in your community are intertwined — it’s hard to imagine either existing without the other.

On the broader stage, the issue of support for women’s sport is still a thorny one, but the success of the Irish soccer team, featuring Heather Payne of these parts of course, certainly cut through the noise and resonated with the nation as a whole.

Was that because they were successful? In part, no doubt. Yet for a lot of people, the most memorable moment of that wonderful night when they overcame Scotland was Donegal’s Amber Barrett speaking to RTÉ in the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy. Then, of course, there was the furore surrounding the dressing room celebrations, and their subsequent grilling by Sky Sports News. Through all this, the people of the nation identified with them, empathised with them, and, ultimately, celebrated with them.

There were no such controversies when two West Roscommon sisters won European and World boxing titles, and there too, it’s impossible to ignore the story behind Lisa and Aoife O’Rourke. Best in Europe, best in the world, but neither could say with confidence that they’re the best in their own family.

For now, the plan is to fight in different weight divisions in the Paris Olympics, but maybe a different manager could lead to an Undertaker versus Kane at Wrestlemania XIV storyline playing out. Either way, the story and the two characters involved have drawn respect and affection in equal measure from Ireland, and from Roscommon in particular.

The emotion involved in sport is gargantuan, relative to its importance until you realise that the importance derives from the emotion, rather than the other way around. A father cries as he walks his daughter up the aisle to be married, because it is a life changing event. The baby that he first held either in the delivery room or not long after has reached an important stage in their lives, has found someone to build their own family with, and hopefully, if they wish, may even provide grandchildren. It is momentous, and it is life changing.

Argentina winning the World Cup, like Roscommon winning the 2023 All-Ireland, would undoubtedly be described as momentous, and yet it wouldn’t be life changing in any real way, except perhaps for a handful of the players involved. Yet there would undoubtedly be tears shed, and the emotion felt would be no less real.

That’s because in a world that becomes increasingly scary, that makes less and less sense with every unwanted milestone that we pass, we put bread in our bellies, and we give our hearts to the circus. Moreover, we admire the trapeze artist, the one who astounds with their incredible athletic talent — but we love the clown, because they draw us in and make us part of the story.

And while we think we love sport, it’s actually the story behind it that we all crave.

*Next week: Kevin Egan's annual local football and hurling rankings.