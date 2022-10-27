Stevie G: Rumble on Leeside, that’s the jazz buzz!

The biggest weekend of the music calendar in Cork is finally upon us, and the Guinness jazz weekend will have Cork jumping!

My previous preview of the festival concentrated mainly on the top line shows, but away from the bigger venues there’s lot’s happening too, and today I will give some of these a mention. As always, it’s hard to cover everything, but hopefully this little snapshot will point you in the direction of some great music.

It’s the weekend where nearly every Cork musician, band or DJ has something on, and unlike last year, the various venues had some proper time to plan things this time. There’s some new venues operating too, though Cork still remains short of options in some ways. One venue which this writer is very familiar with is The Pavilion, on Carey’s Lane, which has been reopened a few weeks ago. I was involved in running the venue for seven years myself, but it is now in the very capable hands of Benny McCabe, who hopes to restore some of the great cinematic heritage of The Pav to Cork. With two floors, The Pav is on an upmarket cocktail tip downstairs and up top it will host movies and DJs all weekend.

Benny has many other venues in Cork too including the Bodega, who host regulars such as Paul Dunlea, Art Crimes Band, Souldriven, Briony, Pontious Pilate and the Naildrivers, Laoise Leahy and of course Fiesta Latina. The Crane Lane hosts some of these same live acts and some local DJs while The Vicarstowns line-up has Dim the Lights and Toby Kaar.

Another new music option is the 115 cafe next to the Old Oak. I’ll be spinning there tomorrow night but for the rest of the weekend they’ll continue with their successful local jazz jam sessions. I’m also gonna be appearing the River Lee and Tequila Jacks, who have got entertainment from Son Solar, Rebel Brass Band, Velvin Lamont and the Amdie Dancers among others.

Gwada Mike hosts the 11th edition of his Amapiano night in the Edison tomorrow while Visible Dark Matter play love in An Spailpin. Playhouse is also at the Edison Saturday while NatMac, Jonezy, Jus’Me and Mike play Spailpin. There’s a big one day festival coming from Dali just out of the city and their Audio Assault has a massive line-up of big electronic names on two stages. Dali have meanwhile taken over the music in Mason on Tuckey Street, and they will have DJs there every weekend.

Bas Hickey and Toby Kaar are among the guests in Bru bar, while Milward, Elaine and Dunbar will also spin up there. Their Sunday halloween special features Do-Funkk and Richard Felle plus they have Generic People tonight. Crack Jenny’s has become one of the go to spots for all things electronic lately and have a jazz weekend special with Cicada, Flores, Joshua Naughton and Ethan Veseli while over in the Osyter Tavern there is a Sunday session of DJs spinning vinyl all day.

This really is the tip of the iceberg entertainment wise, as I mentioned, and the big venues such as Cyprus Avenue, The Everyman, Cork Opera House, Live at St Lukes and many more have lots of well documented shows on. I should really mention one of these though, as it takes place tonight at St Lukes. The soul service curated by our own Jar Jar Jr is bringing a quality line-up of upfront Irish acts to the stage in the shape of Jar Jar himself and the Sam Healy quartet. These guys are absolutely sick and they will be joined by the incredible BrickNasty and Kassa Overall live, in what should be a fantastic night.

Finally, the Chuck Stewart “We Got The Jazz” Exhibition taking place in St Peter’s Church is another must-see, and it will showcase some rare classic jazz photos and some special guest performances from Brandee Younger. Curated by Irelands legendary photographer B+ and Choice Cuts, this really is gonna be worth visiting. The Jazz festival is bringing the likes of Seun Kuti, New Power Generation, Gogo Penguin, Jazzanova to Cork, and they will be accompanied by the likes of Portico Quarter, Max Exodus, Omar, Jeru the Damaja, Cooks but we’re Chefs and many many more on what should be an amazing few days of music and fun right here on Leeside!