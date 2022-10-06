Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 10:25

New data shows surge in homeowners switching mortgages

New data shows surge in homeowners switching mortgages

For the first time, mortgage approvals exceeded €15bn over the past 12-month period. Picture: iStock

Rory Noonan

NEW figures from Irish banks show a surge in the level of mortgage switching as homeowners seek out reduced or fixed rates in the face of a series of expected rate hikes.

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said 5,544 mortgages were approved in August, a 5.5% increase in July. It was also a 21.3% increase on August 2021.

With the level of house price increases in recent months, the overall value of approved mortgages has also increased. For the first time, mortgage approvals exceeded €15bn over the past 12-month period.

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates twice already this year with plans for two further increases before the end of the year. While yet to do so, the main pillar banks are expected to raise the rates on their loan products which will add significantly to the monthly mortgage repayments. It has resulted in a rush by homeowners to fix their mortgage rates or switch to different lenders to avail of cheaper rates.

The BPFI Figures show that non-purchase mortgage activity, which includes switching and top-ups, grew by 126.5% in volume terms year-on-year. Mortgages approved in August were valued at €1,517m — of which first-time buyers (FTB) accounted for €673m.

Budget welcomed Brian Hayes, Chief Executive of the BPFI welcomed the continuation of the Help-to-Buy Scheme announced in this week’s Budget pointing to the fact that first-time buyers now account for almost 45% of new mortgages.

“Looking at the annualised figures which give us a better overall picture, the figures show there were almost 57,000 mortgages approved in the twelve months ending August 2022, valued at €15.1bn. This was the first time since the data series began that the value of mortgage approvals had exceeded €15bn on an annualised basis. Additionally, FTB approvals reached their highest value since the data series began (almost €7.7bn), while the value of non-purchase mortgage approvals more than doubled since the 12 ending August 2019 to about €3.4bn.”

More in this section

Gardaí seek assistance in tracing teenager believed to have been in Mallow Gardaí seek assistance in tracing teenager believed to have been in Mallow
Wanted: Coffee drinkers for a study in Cork Wanted: Coffee drinkers for a study in Cork
Echo 130: A lifelong Echo fan, aged ninety Echo 130: A lifelong Echo fan, aged ninety

Test christmas in the city article to delete

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

National News

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

  • 3
  • 8
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 29
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more