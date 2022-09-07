Gardaí seek assistance in tracing teenager believed to have been in Mallow

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager believed to have been in the Mallow area.

15-year-old Bobby Power is currently missing from his home in Waterford.

He is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.