Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 19:22

Gardaí seek assistance in tracing teenager believed to have been in Mallow

15-year-old Bobby Power is currently missing from his home in Waterford.
Gardaí seek assistance in tracing teenager believed to have been in Mallow

Bobby Power, missing from Waterford.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager believed to have been in the Mallow area.

15-year-old Bobby Power is currently missing from his home in Waterford.

He is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Wanted: Coffee drinkers for a study in Cork Wanted: Coffee drinkers for a study in Cork
Echo 130: A lifelong Echo fan, aged ninety Echo 130: A lifelong Echo fan, aged ninety
Echo 130: The triumphs and tribulations in headlines Echo 130: The triumphs and tribulations in headlines

Test christmas in the city article to delete

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"
"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

National News

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

  • 3
  • 8
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 29
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more