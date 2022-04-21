The one where the Friends are in Cork

THEY are busy over at the Everyman! Tomorrow and Saturday night, Chris Kent returns with his brand new show, Christy Doesn’t Live Here.

More hilarious stories, more kids, and a keep cup to compensate for his guilt about over-population, Chris also tries to come to terms with serious training for basic everyday tasks… Great fun. 8pm start.

And on Sunday, that ever-popular Songbook series returns, this time with Secret Love, focusing on musical superstar Doris Day.

How many of us grew up enjoying those wonderful movies featuring that Oscar-winning actress, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner. Did you know she was a lifetime animal activist too?

Doris Day was best known for her cheeky smile, her on-screen magic, and unique singing voice. In the 1950s, she was the top earning film star in the world, but the show reveals that her bright smile concealed a life of drama, tragedy and betrayal. April 12 would have been her 100th birthday and the Songbook team are in celebration mode. There were still a few seats left when we checked, but they won’t last long, so hurry! And remember, this one is a 7.30pm start.

That gives the Everyman just one clear day and night to prepare for a pretty big show next week, when Robert C. Kelly and Theatre Mogul bring Friends! The Musical Parody on tour, taking to the stage in Cork from Tuesday to Saturday, April 26-30. It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! Yep, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel will be singing and dancing their way back into our hearts.

Celebrating and poking affectionate fun at the hit TV show, it showcases all the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of life, love, and work in 1990s Manhattan.

Neil Delamere is back on the Opera House next Thursday

Get a sneak preview here on https://youtu.be/Dpe-5DY6z6Y. 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com for all bookings.

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra is at the Opera House tomorrow night, paying tribute to jazz legends Charles Mingus and Miles Davis. Brand-new orchestrations of Kind Of Blue will make for an unforgettable evening. 8pm start.

And from past and present fame to stars of the future, Sunday brings Reeling In The 80s, from Footdreams Performing Arts at the late matinee time of 4pm. Pull out those leg warmers and dust off your dancing shoes, these talented students take you on a spectacular journey through all those best-loved songs, and scenes. Footdreams is a Cork based performance school offering dance, drama and singing classes to students from pre-primary to advanced levels.

Next Thursday, treasured comedian Neil Delamere is back on the Opera House stage with his new show, at the normal time of 8pm.

All Opera House bookings on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Don’t forget Eleanor Shanley is at the great little Glen Theatre in Banteer on April 30, followed by Sean Keane on May 7.

And, for nostalgia-lovers, Songs of the American Drifters on May 28. Be sure to do all your booking well ahead on 029 56239 or 087 7558752.

And you might like to know that renowned Irish songwriter, John Spillane, is set to release a timely live version of his iconic song, The Dance of the Cherry Trees, on April 29. This rendering is taken from Another Light, a forthcoming album of his music recorded at the Right Here Right Now Festival in 2021. John is joined on the track by Pauline Scanlon, with Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted that night by John O’Brien and orchestrated by Paul Frost.

Its positive sentiments and optimistic look to the future brought much comfort during lockdowns, with the repeated motif, “well done everyone, well done!” having deep resonance for many.