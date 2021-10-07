test link issue 3

Community Week is a week-long programme of free public events that celebrates community engagement with UCC across their campus and beyond.

This year’s annual event is focusing is on the theme of care, recovery, and resilience.

All year round groups and communities partner with UCC; together their goal is to create a more inclusive, ethical, and sustainable society that can recover, adapt to and overcome the challenges ahead.

Creative Schools at the Glucksman. Image by Clare Keogh.

Who it’s for

Speaking about the event is the founding Director of UCC's Glucksman Gallery, Fiona Kearney: “Everyone wants to say that their events are for everyone but because there’s just so many multiple, diverse communities involved in Community Week, I really do think it’s for everyone.

“This week is for the communities that UCC serves, across the Cork region, nationally and globally, as well as our staff, students, and graduates. One thing we’re always really keen to showcase through Community Week is the ways in which the university is connected across its civic engagement work to really diverse communities of practice. Whether that is the LBGTQ+ community who are going to launch the fantastic rainbow walk or the discussions that are happening around climate action, our university is a leader around the green campus.”

Rónán Ó Dubhghaill, Vice President for External Relations, UCC, said, “UCC has received global recognition as a civically engaged University, so we are delighted to celebrate the relationships that make that possible. With this Community Week programme, there is a fantastic lineup of events and we are particularly pleased to see in-person events being able to take place on campus again.”

Speaking of their first Community Week that took place last year, Fiona was blown away by the response and the extraordinary work that’s happening across the university, “Now more people want to be involved, even in this strange time of hybrid events, we’re still managing to present over fifty events, it’s really extraordinary and hopefully, it will only grow going forward.”

Romeo Vidal from Cork and Ceine Brodrick UCC Student at Entre Mudos / Between Worlds Exhibition at City Library. Community Week 2019. Image by Gerard McCarthy.

Attend physically or virtually

One of the things that many are moving towards now is the idea of blended experiences; “We’re adopting the learning and successes of being able to reach communities and audiences virtually and online. But we’re are also really hankering after that very personal connection that can happen on-site.

"Being able to walk physically along the rainbow walkway is something that I think a lot of our colleagues and students want to do in person. There will be a wonderful mix and think that’s very much in keeping with what our president John O Halloran has as a vision for the inclusive way in which the university has to move forward.”

Championed by President’s Office, UCC’s President Professor John O’Halloran said that “we are uniting with people from all walks of life, locally and globally, to discuss and share how, together with the community, we are working towards a more inclusive, ethical, and sustainable society that can recover, adapt to and overcome the challenges ahead. UCC Community Week creates a sense of belonging and pride in what our wonderful university, city, and region have to offer”.

The programme has over 50 events hosted by UCC staff and students together with community and city partners. It includes keynote talks, tours, exhibitions, and demonstrations, many held in partnership with community organisations.

UCC Students Union President, Asha Woodhouse said, “This year students have organised a number of events especially for the local neighbours living near UCC. These include a Community Gardening workshop and a Neighbourhood Street Clean Up. We are celebrating the positive things that students do together with our local community”.

A flavour of Community Week

UCC, Community Week is a week-long programme of free public and community events that are taking place online this October, and in-person around the Cork region and internationally.

Running from 11-17 October, for information on UCC’s Community Week, or to sign up visit www.ucc.ie/communityweek