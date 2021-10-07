Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 13:49

test link issue 3

Community Week is just one of the many events hosted by UCC that creates a sense of belonging and pride in what the university, city, and region have to offer.
test link issue 3

Prof. Maggie O'Neill and Ciara Beth Ní Ghriofa, Founder & Creator of MiContact App discuss inclusive communities at ‘Banter in the Aula’ Community Week 2019. Image by Gerard McCarthy

Community Week is a week-long programme of free public events that celebrates community engagement with UCC across their campus and beyond.

This year’s annual event is focusing is on the theme of care, recovery, and resilience.

All year round groups and communities partner with UCC; together their goal is to create a more inclusive, ethical, and sustainable society that can recover, adapt to and overcome the challenges ahead.

Creative Schools at the Glucksman. Image by Clare Keogh.
Creative Schools at the Glucksman. Image by Clare Keogh.

Who it’s for 

Speaking about the event is the founding Director of UCC's Glucksman Gallery, Fiona Kearney: “Everyone wants to say that their events are for everyone but because there’s just so many multiple, diverse communities involved in Community Week, I really do think it’s for everyone.

“This week is for the communities that UCC serves, across the Cork region, nationally and globally, as well as our staff, students, and graduates. One thing we’re always really keen to showcase through Community Week is the ways in which the university is connected across its civic engagement work to really diverse communities of practice. Whether that is the LBGTQ+ community who are going to launch the fantastic rainbow walk or the discussions that are happening around climate action, our university is a leader around the green campus.” 

Rónán Ó Dubhghaill, Vice President for External Relations, UCC, said, “UCC has received global recognition as a civically engaged University, so we are delighted to celebrate the relationships that make that possible. With this Community Week programme, there is a fantastic lineup of events and we are particularly pleased to see in-person events being able to take place on campus again.” 

Speaking of their first Community Week that took place last year, Fiona was blown away by the response and the extraordinary work that’s happening across the university, “Now more people want to be involved, even in this strange time of hybrid events, we’re still managing to present over fifty events, it’s really extraordinary and hopefully, it will only grow going forward.” 

Romeo Vidal from Cork and Ceine Brodrick UCC Student at Entre Mudos / Between Worlds Exhibition at City Library. Community Week 2019. Image by Gerard McCarthy.
Romeo Vidal from Cork and Ceine Brodrick UCC Student at Entre Mudos / Between Worlds Exhibition at City Library. Community Week 2019. Image by Gerard McCarthy.

Attend physically or virtually 

One of the things that many are moving towards now is the idea of blended experiences; “We’re adopting the learning and successes of being able to reach communities and audiences virtually and online. But we’re are also really hankering after that very personal connection that can happen on-site.

"Being able to walk physically along the rainbow walkway is something that I think a lot of our colleagues and students want to do in person. There will be a wonderful mix and think that’s very much in keeping with what our president John O Halloran has as a vision for the inclusive way in which the university has to move forward.”  

Championed by President’s Office, UCC’s President Professor John O’Halloran said that “we are uniting with people from all walks of life, locally and globally, to discuss and share how, together with the community, we are working towards a more inclusive, ethical, and sustainable society that can recover, adapt to and overcome the challenges ahead. UCC Community Week creates a sense of belonging and pride in what our wonderful university, city, and region have to offer”.

The programme has over 50 events hosted by UCC staff and students together with community and city partners. It includes keynote talks, tours, exhibitions, and demonstrations, many held in partnership with community organisations. 

UCC Students Union President, Asha Woodhouse said, “This year students have organised a number of events especially for the local neighbours living near UCC. These include a Community Gardening workshop and a Neighbourhood Street Clean Up. We are celebrating the positive things that students do together with our local community”.

A flavour of Community Week

 

 

UCC, Community Week is a week-long programme of free public and community events that are taking place online this October, and in-person around the Cork region and internationally.

Running from 11-17 October, for information on UCC’s Community Week, or to sign up visit www.ucc.ie/communityweek

More in this section

test link issue
CUH (Cork University Hospital) Charity test for company 
Test article with links in first deck Test article with links in first deck

test link issue 2

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

Echo Live Logo

OUR NEW APP - IT'S ALL ABOUT CORK

Echo live app

Download here

App storeGPlay store
EL logo

EL EU

Daily updates
Breaking news  

Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork today straight to your inbox

SIGN-UP HERE

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more