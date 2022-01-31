test link issue 2

asdffseddf
- Keynote panel discussion: The Future of Public Health and keynote talk
University in an Era of Climate Change (online)
- A range of exhibitions and artists talks at The Glucksman, including this wonderful exhibition run in partnership with Down Syndrome Centre Cork
- On-campus including the Arboretum Tree Tour
- Bat Trail
- Field of Dreams Pop Up Pumpkin Stall
- A daily Passage West Walk and Talk
- Student-led events with and for communities including this event on Dementia and Mental Health from UCC Alzheimer's Society linking with the Bessboro Day Care Center (to whom they donate proceeds from events and activities throughout the year) [online]
- Cork University Press is offering a Community Week special 20% discount promotional code on publications of their book series MindYourSelf. Use the Promotional code: MYS (in capitals) when ordering from their website here.
- In partnership with Cork’s Spirit of Mother Jones 2021 Festival this event featuring Native American spiritual elder Mona Polacca (online)
- Cork Food Policy Webinar with contributions from Cork groups including Niche Community Health Project, Neighbourfood and Ballyhoura Food Initiative. (online)