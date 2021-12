We have teamed up with The Everyman, to offer one lucky family a pass to this year’s panto.

Cork’s favourite traditional family pantomime is back! Oh yes, it is. Join us on a magic carpet ride for this year’s show Aladdin in association with CADA Performing Arts. The winning family will receive a family pass for 4 people to Aladdin.

Terms & Conditions apply. Closing date is December 29 at 12pm. Editor’s choice is final. Subject to availability. No cash alternative.