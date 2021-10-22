[companyname]Factory Carpet Superstores[/companyname]

LOCATIONS 26/31/32 Kinsale Road Commercial Centre, Kinsale Road Roundabout, Cork 021 4319363 Unit 7-8 Milfield Industrial Estate, Commons Road, Blackpool, Cork 021 4396683 Unit 1 West Link Business Park, Link Road, Ballincollig, Cork 021 4666000

Factory Carpet Superstores was established in 1995. A family run business that started in a smaller 4000 sq ft unit a few doors up from where we are today. It was January 1995 and within 2 months we knew we had to expand into the unit next door as from the day we opened we were flying. We expanded in to the unit next door bringing our showroom to 7000 sq ft and got busier and busier. We buy almost all our carpets, beds, wood floors & vinyls from the manufacturer so cutting out the middleman we pass the discount on to you the customer. We traded in the 7000 sq ft unit for 10 years but we eventually outgrew that store and moved a few doors down that was 12000 sq ft and we now have the largest carpet showroom in Cork.

We then started selling beds & mattresses which is now a pivotal part of our business selling over 100 beds & mattresses a week. In 2009 we opened a new store on Commons Road in Blackpool which was a great addition to the business which we were covering both sides of the city. In 2015 we opened a new store on Link Road in Ballincollig which is growing nicely.

We have recently purchased the shop & warehouse in Ballincollig which we stock a large selection of carpets, vinyls, wood flooring & beds. We are a family business going from strength to strength. Offering a free measuring and quotation service where we can bring samples to you.

We offer free local delivery and we also have a full fitting service for carpets, vinyls & wood floors. We have over 2000 carpets & over 100 wood floors & over 500 beds & mattresses in group stock.

We deal with all the major letting agents in Cork building offering them a speedy delivery as we keep so many products in stock. We have prices to suit every budget and guarantee that we will beat any price on like-for-like products.

