Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 09:18

CUH (Cork University Hospital) Charity

Established in 2012, CUH (Cork University Hospital) Charity is the nominated charity of Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH). We work closely with the management team and healthcare experts at CUH and CUMH to identify the hospital’s most pressing needs and provide financial support for all departments.

CUH Charity identifies a selection of focused appeals that require our assistance. We offer a wide range of opportunities for people to donate to these vital causes through organising and supporting fundraising events. Our work is very much a team effort, from the charity representatives to our wonderful volunteers and hospital staff. We encourage community involvement by offering opportunities for workplace and school fundraising, along with a wide range of other ways to give.

