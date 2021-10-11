Carrigaline's Peter O'Reilly to perform at St Fin Barre's Cathedral

CARRIGALINE native tenor Peter O’Reilly will be giving a recital at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral on Wednesday next, October 13, at 1.10pm accompanied by Robbie Carroll. He will be singing a programme with works by Handel, Wolf, Fauré, Godard and others. Admission to the recital is €5. Seating is limited by social distancing, so arrive in good time.

The recital will also be live streamed by using the following link https://churchservices.tv/corkstfinbarre.

Peter O'Reilly graduated with a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Music from MTU Cork School of Music in 2020, and is currently working towards his Masters in Performance at MTU Cork School of Music where he studies under the guidance of Mary McSweeney.

He is a multiple prize winner and is a regular featured soloist for the MTU Cork School of Music ‘Opera Platform’.

Peter, who is grandson of Agnes and Jimmy O’Reilly, is a past pupil of Carrigaline Community School and was an active member of Carrigaline GAA, having won a county medal at underage, until he discovered and pursued his love for music.