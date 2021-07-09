Cork City set to sign James Doona from Athlone Town

CORK City look set to complete the signing of James Doona in the coming days.

Doona, who is currently with fellow First Division side Athlone Town, is thought to be keen to return to full-time football, having previously played with Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Doona, who scored the winner when City and Athlone met at Turner's Cross earlier in the season, will provide Colin Healy with another attacking option and bring some much-needed creativity to the team.

The forward, who had represented the Republic of Ireland, is one of the standout players in the First Division and will be a welcome addition to this City side.

One player unlikely to join City is Stephen Christopher. The former Cobh Ramblers player’s departure from Galway United was announced on Friday, and although it was believed that City had been interested in the midfielder, he looks ready to sign for Treaty United instead.