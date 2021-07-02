The Irish Film & Television Academy Awards take place this weekend... who is in the running for a prize?

IT’S been a year like no other for the worlds of TV and film, but in the best tradition of showbiz, the show must go on — and so must the annual awards ceremonies.

The 17th Irish Film & Television Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, July 4, and are televised on Virgin Media 1 at 10pm.

The ceremony will see a welcome return to Irish screens for Gráinne Seoige, who is hosting the event virtually.

It will honour Irish films and TV dramas released in the past year or so, and the question is how many awards will ht drama Normal People gobble up, having been nominated for 15 prizes?

Among its nominations is Paul Mescal, up for Best TV Actor, and Lenny Abrahamson, up for Best TV Director.

Elsewhere, gritty RTÉ whodunnit series Smother has 11 nominations, while Oscar-nominated film Wolfwalkers features with three nominations, and the sweet coming-of-age film Dating Amber has eight nods.

The other films up for Best Picture are Broken Law, Herself, Vivarium, and Wildfire.

In the acting categories, several people have multiple nominations. Colm Meaney is nominated twice for his roles in Gangs Of London and Pixie.

Fionn O’Shea also gets two nods for Dating Amber and Normal People, while Clare Dunne has two nominations in different categories — for Leading Actress Film and Script Film for her work on Herself.

The late Nika McGuigan is also nominated for her work in the film Wildfire.

The Best Actor in a Film Role nominees also include Ciarán Hinds for The Man In The Hat, Gabriel Byrne for Death Of A Ladies Man, and Moe Dunford for Knuckledust.

Jesse Buckley is among those up for Best Actress in a Film Role for I’m Thinking Of Ending Things.

Saoirse Ronan, for Ammonite, and Sharon Horgan, for Dating Amber, are among those in the running for Best Supporting Actress in a film.

The George Morrison Feature Documentary nominees include Henry Glassie: Field Work, which was directed by Corkman Pat Collins.

At the announcement of the nominees last month, IFTA chief executive Áine Moriarty said: “This year’s nominations are an incredible reflection of the high-calibre talent of Irish filmmakers, who are producing world-class standards of production and storytelling on screen.

“The Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their great achievements.”