Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 08:00

Meet the beauties and hunks all set for Love Island date

Love Island starts on Monday... meet the group taking part in this year's show
Meet the beauties and hunks all set for Love Island date

Love Island contestants, from left, Sharon, Hugo, Chloe, Shannon , Kaz, Brad, Faye, Aaron, Toby , Liberty and Jake

Danielle de Wolfe

AS Covid restrictions ease and most of us yearn for a sun-drenched getaway, one lucky group of singletons have managed to do just that — the contestants in a new series of Love Island.

In the show, which begins on Virgin Media 1 and ITV2 on Monday at 9pm, the group live in a villa for eight weeks, and in order to stay on the show and not be dumped, they must couple up.

So get set for shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits.

New mum, Bray-born Laura Whitmore, is again hosting, while her husband Ian Stirling is back with his hilarious voiceovers, as the pair guide us through the head-turning antics and tear-jerking heartbreaks.

Regarded as a one-stop train to fame by many prospective applicants, it’s a show that harnesses the power of social media (and lust) to full effect, boosting Instagram profiles in the process.

ITV has announced new duty of care protocols after the intense scrutiny surrounding the deaths of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Islanders will now be offered therapy sessions, social media and financial management training, mental and physical health screenings, alongside extensive aftercare following their stint in the villa.

Direct from Mallorca, the latest series is sure to entertain us, although given the success of many Irish contestants in it over the years, it’s a shame to see none lined up this year.

Among the batch are Aaron Francis, aged 24, a London-based model and luxury events host who was recently a host at Princess Beatrice’s wedding.

Sharon Gaffka, aged 25, of Oxford, describes herself as “outrageous”, and Liberty Poole, aged 21, a Nando’s waitress and marketing student from Birmingham describes herself as “a bit of a social butterfly”, having already received a proposal whilst at work.

Hugo Hammond, aged 24, is the first physically disabled Love Islander. A PE teacher, he has represented his country at cricket. He says: “I was born with club foot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid.”

Shannon Singh, aged 22, is hoping to meet an “meet an exciting hunk”, and the Fife-based model says her teen glamour modelling days are “nothing to be ashamed of”.

Jake Cornish, aged 24, has “always gone for blondes” and cites his dream woman as former Towie star Billie Faiers, while water engineer Jake says he was fresh out of a seven-year relationship when lockdown hit. 

“The main thing is having respect and having good fun,” says Jake.

Read More

Does this Cork woman have the best food truck in Ireland?

More in this section

6th Annual Roots Jam Session Jay Electronica reveals rare Cork show
Cork stars are hoping they have Got the Talent Cork stars are hoping they have Got the Talent
Cork film shortlisted for top film award Cork film shortlisted for top film award
tv
©ITV Plc

Get your skates on! It’s Dancing On Ice 2021...

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest



To find out more and register

Click Here




Girl in a jacket

Daily updates
Breaking news  

Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork today straight to your inbox

SIGN-UP HERE

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY
Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 15
  • 29
  • 38
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more