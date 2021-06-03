Cork to get ladies TG4 All-Ireland football championship underway against Meath

Cork will get their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship underway on July 10 as the LGFA has announced the fixtures for this year's competition.

The confirmed fixtures for the 2021 campaign have pitted 2020 senior runners-up Cork against last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath in the opening round.

Champions Dublin will open the defence of their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship crown with a clash against Tyrone.

The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will get underway on July 10, with Dublin in Group C alongside Tyrone and Waterford.

Cork were drawn with Munster rivals Tipperary, and Meath, in Group B.

Cork's second game, a week later on July 17, sees a repeat of their opening round league tie where they put in a superb second-half performance to defeat Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rebels will be firm favourites to emerge from this group, with the quarter-finals of the championship to take place at the end of July or start of August.

Venues and exact times of games should be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Group A, the only four-team group, contains Ulster teams Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan, along with Mayo.

The opening fixtures in this group will Armagh, the 2020 semi-finalists, take on Monaghan, with Cavan facing Mayo.

In Group D, the opening game of a group with a real Gaeltacht feel is the meeting of Galway and Kerry, with Donegal also in this pool.

Two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the August Bank Holiday weekend; the semi-finals are pencilled in for August 14, and the Final will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5.

The TG4 Intermediate Championship will follow a similar pattern, with two teams qualifying from each group to play in the quarter-finals.

Westmeath, the 2020 runners-up who will be aiming for promotion back to the Senior ranks, begin their campaign against fellow Leinster side Longford in Group 1, with Wexford facing Sligo in this four-team group.

Elsewhere, 2020 Junior Champions Fermanagh will take on Leitrim in their Group 2 opener, the opening Group 3 game is Roscommon against Kildare, with Offaly facing Down in Group 4.

In a five-team TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship group, four teams will qualify from the round-robin stage to contest the semi-finals.