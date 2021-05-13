Basketball has always been a family affair for the Foley brothers

“After years coaching elsewhere, I recently returned to Demons to help out coaching with my brother Brian, and I’m really enjoying giving something back to the game,” Tony added.
“It’s so important these days to keep the kids playing with so many distractions, but my policy is to keep the game simple and let the kids enjoy the sport,” Ken added.
“I also coach for the club as I’m a firm believer in giving something back to the young players because the coaches gave so much time to my family when we were growing up.”
”The biggest influence on me was Conny Daly; he always looked out for me, on and off the court, and it was Conny who got me back playing in the late '80s when I returned to play with the North Mon National League team for two years.”
“We had a magnificent juvenile career and we won several trophies under the guidance of my brother Tony,” Mark said. “We did have some very good players with Paul Hayes, Stephen Hurley and Niall Rice helping us to be successful.”