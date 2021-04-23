Join the home of brilliant entertainment with shows & movies on NOW

Throughout the lockdown, NOW has provided us with endless entertainment varying from the latest blockbuster movies and the TV everyone was talking about.

Now, just as we feel we’ve watched everything that’s out there, NOW is releasing even more unmissable entertainment and movies, and if you’re a new customer you can stream it free for seven days.

NOW- Stream world-class entertainment

See below for some of the brilliant entertainment with the best of HBO and Sky Originals, world-class box sets, and unmissable movies for everyone that you can stream from the comfort of your own home.

What’s on in April?

Promising Young Woman

With the big day of the Oscars coming up Monday 26th April- we have our bets set on Promising Young Woman for a win, or two...or five.

Released April 16th- If you haven’t seen Promising Young Woman, it’s time you did.

Winner of 2 BAFTAs and nominated for five Academy Awards, Emerald Fennell’s wildly entertaining and new take on revenge won Best Original Screenplay and took outstanding British film of the year BAFTAs — beating a shortlist of 10 films to the prize.

Carey Mulligan plays Cassie Thomas, a young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past involving her best friend, who seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path. In this movie, loyalty and revenge have no limits.

This Sky Orignal will have you laughing in parts whilst also sitting on the edge of your seat.

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Another Oscar contender is The United States vs. Billie Holiday, with Andra Day nominated for best actress that you can stream instantly on NOW.

Andra Day stars in her Golden Globe-winning role as Billie Holiday. The jazz singer is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics.

Based on the book Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs by Johann Hari 'Lee Daniel's hectic biopic portrays the singer as a victim of abuse, addiction, and government persecution'- The NY Times.

Oscar-winning movies on NOW

Todd Philips does an outstanding job in portraying Gotham's clown prince, Arthur Fleck in this dark psychological thriller film, Joker. As dark as it is – it won't stop you from wanting to watch it a second and third time.

Stream Joker with NOW's Sky Cinema Membership.

Reneé Zellweger certainly earned her praise and status in the best actress Oscar race in the film, Judy. This movie is a fantastic take on the showbiz life of Judy Garland.

Stream Judy instantly on NOW.

Black Swan is an American psychological horror film directed by Darren Aronofsky. A thrillingly intense ballet drama. Natalie Portman plays an ambitious ballerina struggling to handle fame.

Watch Black Swan with NOW's with Cinema Membership.

Little Women is a cinematically beautiful movie starring Saoirse Rónan as Jo March reflecting back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters. 'Greta Gerwig refreshes a literary classic with the help of a dazzling cast that includes Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep' — NY Times.

