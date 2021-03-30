Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 10:31

Amy Schumer gets coronavirus vaccine wearing her ‘fanciest dress’

The comedian thanked ‘the brave people in the medical field’.
US star Dolly Parton has also received the jab (Yui Mok/PA)

“Thank you heroes. You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all. I love you New York and everyone working at this site every #downtogown @guyoseary will donate 5 dollars for each suit or dress to @pencilsforkidsinc thanks guy!”

On her Instagram Stories, Schumer also reposted a photo taken at the vaccination centre with a fan, who thanked the stand-up comedian for “brightening up the room even through uncertainty”.

In the UK, famous faces including Sir David Attenborough, Sir Ian McKellen and Prue Leith have been vaccinated.

US stars who have had the jab include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolly Parton and Marc Jacobs.

