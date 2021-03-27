Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 11:23

Finding Jack Charlton airs on Sunday and it's really well worth a watch

Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas' documentary veers from heartbreaking, to exciting, to joyous as it delves through Charlton's extraordinary life
Finding Jack Charlton airs on Sunday and it's really well worth a watch
Jack Charlton at home with his wife Pat.

Irish football fans who remember the Charlton era vividly will love Finding Jack Charlton but those who may be too young to remember it will also enjoy it.

The airing of the documentary will mark the end of a fundraising week from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Before the Charlton documentary, a special programme with Virgin's Six O'Clock presenter Martin King will see him discuss his own experiences with dementia at 8pm.

Finding Jack Charlton starts at 9pm. The film was released on DVD in December, but this will be the first time it is available on television.

Finding Jack Charlton airs at 9pm on Sunday, March 28th on Virgin Media 1. 

More in this section

Amy Schumer gets coronavirus vaccine wearing her ‘fanciest dress’
Storm Keating has emergency surgery in ‘most frightening week’ Storm Keating has emergency surgery in ‘most frightening week’
Eating disorder charity warns against social media adverts for body-editing apps

Piers Morgan: Cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

Daily updates
Breaking news  

Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork today straight to your inbox

SIGN-UP HERE

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY
Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES