Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 11:28

Bill Roache took time off from Corrie after testing positive for Covid-19

Barlow has been a part of the cast since the soap’s inception.
Bill Roache took time off from Corrie after testing positive for Covid-19

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Bill Roache has “recovered well” after testing positive for Covid-19, Coronation Street has said.

The star, 88, who plays Ken Barlow, has taken time off from the ITV soap.

A spokeswoman said: “Following recent reports about his health, William Roache has asked us to clarify that he took time off work after testing positive for Covid.

“He has recovered well and is looking forward to returning to the cobbles as soon as possible.”

Barlow has been a part of the cast since the soap began in 1960.

He previously told BBC Breakfast why he had stayed so long, despite revealing he had considered leaving when he was in his 40s.

“It’s a happy place to be. I love going to work. You get job satisfaction and you get continuity, which is not usual for actors,” he said.

In 2020, Roache was presented with the Guinness World Record for the longest serving TV soap star for his six decades on the Street.

Coronation Street resumed filming in June last year and social distancing rules were put in place on set.

Stars over the age of 70 returned to filming after the younger cast members.

Scripts involving Barlow’s character are currently being written and the soap said it is limiting the time it films with the more elderly cast during the pandemic.

More in this section

Eating disorder charity warns against social media adverts for body-editing apps
Storm Keating has emergency surgery in ‘most frightening week’ Storm Keating has emergency surgery in ‘most frightening week’
Piers Morgan: Cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture

Amy Schumer gets coronavirus vaccine wearing her ‘fanciest dress’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

Daily updates
Breaking news  

Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork today straight to your inbox

SIGN-UP HERE

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY
Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES