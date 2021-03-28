Helen Flanagan: I’m so in love with my baby boy

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Helen Flanagan says she is in a “love bubble” after the birth of her third child.

The 30-year-old’s footballer partner Scott Sinclair, 32, previously announced the couple had become parents again.

Flanagan has now posted that her baby boy is a “dream come true”.

“We are in such a love bubble we couldn’t be more in love with our beautiful little boy, we can not stop staring at him. The girls just love him so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We are absolutely besotted with our perfect little prince.”

Sharing a photo of them together in bed, Sinclair previously told how the child, who they have called Charlie Scott, arrived on his birthday.

He wrote: “I couldn’t ask for a better gift on my birthday, what a blessing!!! welcome to the world son. Charlie Scott Sinclair 25/03/21.”

The couple already share two daughters – Matilda, who was born in 2015, and Delilah, who was born in 2018.

Friends of the couple including fellow Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and football coach and former player John Terry sent their congratulations.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair (Matt Crossick/PA)

Flanagan previously said she plans this to be her final child, saying ahead of her due date: “This is definitely my last pregnancy.”

The actress, who has played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street on and off since 2000, has been engaged to Sinclair since 2018 and in February 2020 the couple postponed their wedding.