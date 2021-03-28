Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 12:29

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend saw life ‘flash before eyes’ after stunt went wrong

Abbie Quinnen was left with third-degree burns and needing skin grafts.
By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend said she saw her life “flash before my eyes” when she was burned during a social media stunt that went wrong.

Abbie Quinnen, 23, was injured during an attempt to turn a wine bottle into a vase, which the couple were planning to film and post online.

The accident left her with third-degree burns and needing skin grafts.

The dancer told The Sun: “AJ and I just wanted to do the lifehack video for fans to watch at home. It was a popular video online so we were doing a test-run in the kitchen that I was going to film.

“My hair caught fire and within seconds the flames had spread to my top and my body was alight.

“It was such a shock, I was panicking and screaming. I dropped down to the floor and I was rolling to try to put out the fire.

“I saw my life flash before my eyes. I never thought something like that would happen to me.

“The first thing I said to AJ was, ‘Is my face going to be OK? Are you still going to love me?’ I kept repeating this to him and I was shaking in horror.”

Pritchard previously told ITV’s This Morning that “it all happened so fast, yet felt like a lifetime scenario”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star said Quinnen has had a skin graft, adding: “Moving forward with her recovery, the doctors have talked to us but they don’t know.

“They call her super Abbie because her skin is doing amazing.”

