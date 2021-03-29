Jessica Chastain says vaccine is part of Covid ‘fight back’ after receiving jab

By Tom Horton, PA

Jessica Chastain has revealed she has been given the coronavirus vaccine.

The actress, 44, said the jab can “keep those around us safe and healthy”.

Chastain shared an image on Twitter that appeared to show her after being given the vaccine.

She tweeted: “My vaccine time has come! This is so much more than just a shot in the arm.

“It’s our way to fight back against COVID, protect ourselves and keep those around us safe and healthy.

“I believe in science! If we listen to the experts, life as we knew it is just around the corner.”

Other US stars who have had the jab include actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and singer Dolly Parton.