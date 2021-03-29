Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 21:18

Jessica Chastain says vaccine is part of Covid ‘fight back’ after receiving jab

In a tweet, she said that ‘life as we knew it is just around the corner’
Jessica Chastain says vaccine is part of Covid ‘fight back’ after receiving jab

By Tom Horton, PA

Jessica Chastain has revealed she has been given the coronavirus vaccine.

The actress, 44, said the jab can “keep those around us safe and healthy”.

Chastain shared an image on Twitter that appeared to show her after being given the vaccine.

She tweeted: “My vaccine time has come! This is so much more than just a shot in the arm.

“It’s our way to fight back against COVID, protect ourselves and keep those around us safe and healthy.

“I believe in science! If we listen to the experts, life as we knew it is just around the corner.”

Other US stars who have had the jab include actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and singer Dolly Parton.

More in this section

Storm Keating has emergency surgery in ‘most frightening week’ Storm Keating has emergency surgery in ‘most frightening week’
Piers Morgan: Cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture
Tina Turner unlikely to ever perform again – documentary makers

Amy Schumer gets coronavirus vaccine wearing her ‘fanciest dress’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

Daily updates
Breaking news  

Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork today straight to your inbox

SIGN-UP HERE

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY
Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES