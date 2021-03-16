Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 17:58

Covid numbers: 18 deaths and 349 cases

Covid numbers: 18 deaths and 349 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there were 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 349 new cases.

Roisin Burke

Eighteen Covid deaths and 349 new Covid cases were confirmed today with 14 in Cork.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there were 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 349 new cases.

17 of the deaths occurred in March, and 1 in February. The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 55 – 102 years.

There has been a total of 4,552 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 227,663 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 172 are men / 177 are women 
  • 70% are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age is 33 years old 
  • 156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 355 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 13, 615,934 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 451,589 people have received their first dose 
  • 164,345 people have received their second dose

More in this section

Man standing in front of semi-truck fleet Get Brexit-ready, still time to face 2021 with confidence
Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats
China Hong Kong Carrie Lam says next US president should not meddle in Hong Kong affairs
cork#covid-19
Covid numbers: 57 deaths and 650 new cases

Covid numbers: 57 deaths and 650 new cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY
Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES