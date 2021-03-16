Covid numbers: 18 deaths and 349 cases

Eighteen Covid deaths and 349 new Covid cases were confirmed today with 14 in Cork.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there were 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 349 new cases.

17 of the deaths occurred in March, and 1 in February. The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 55 – 102 years.

There has been a total of 4,552 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 227,663 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

172 are men / 177 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 355 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 13, 615,934 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: