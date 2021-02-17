Covid numbers: 57 deaths and 650 new cases

Another 57 deaths and 650 cases of Covid were confirmed this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Thirty-four of these deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, 1 in December and 1 in November. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years. There has been a total of 4,036 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 211,751 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

325 are male/ 323 are female

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

192 in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 831 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU. 49 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 14 February, 271,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

180,192 people have received their first dose 91,750 people have received their second dose.

Department of Health Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said while great progress had been made, the situation remains “precarious.”

“Almost 90% of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant. The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for COVID-19.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.”