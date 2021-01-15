Get your skates on! It’s Dancing On Ice 2021...

TWELVE new contestants lace up their skates to launch Dancing On Ice on Virgin Media 1 and ITV at 6pm on Sunday, January 17.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the contestants are ready to don the sequins, quell their nerves and put their best skate forward.

Olympic gold medal duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean also return, along with Doctor Who star John Barrowman and choreographer and Diversity member Ashley Banjo.

Here, we meet the celebrities set to glide on to our screens this new year.

Dancing On Ice contestant Jason Donovan.

Jason Donovan: Best known for starring alongside Kylie Minogue in hit Australian soap opera Neighbours, actor and singer Jason, 52, says: “I’m a surfer, I’m a skateboarder, I’m a bike rider, I’m a skier. I love adrenaline. So I drew to skating for all those reasons...”

Rebekah Vardy: After taking part in I’m A Celebrity, 38-year-old Rebekah, e wife of England footballer Jamie, says: “I seem to be the only one who’s ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital..”

Dancing On Ice contestant Graham Bell.

Graham Bell: Olympic skier Graham, 55, used to play ice hockey, but adds: “I have zero dance training.”

Denise van Outen: Actress, presenter and judge on Ireland’s Got Talent, Denise, 46, is no stranger to performing in front of large audiences, but says: “I have genuinely never been on ice before.”

Sonny Jay: Radio presenter Sonny is 27.

Faye Brookes: Best known for her role as Kate Connor on ITV soap Coronation Street, Faye, 33, is channelling all her panto and on-screen experience ahead of the live shows.

Rufus Hound: The comedian, 41, jokes: “I find myself in a position where this is what I have to do to pay my mortgage.”

Lady Leshurr: The UK rapper, 32, admits she is doing it to boost her “buns”!

Dancing On Ice contestant Myleene Klass.

Myleene Klass: Pop star-turned-presenter Myleene, 42, is out to challenge people’s perceptions. Combining motherhood with ice skating? She says it can definitely be done.

Colin Jackson: Welsh hurdler and world record holder Colin, 53, is channelling his sporting prowess (and Strictly Come Dancing experience) into this new challenge.

Billie Faiers: TOWIE cast member Billie, 30, is well and truly stepping out of her comfort zone.

Joe-Warren Plant: The Emmerdale actor, 18, who plays Jacob Gallagher in the soap, has already experienced his fair share of tumbles. He said: We had to miss like four sessions because of it.”