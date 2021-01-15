Get your skates on! It’s Dancing On Ice 2021...

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the contestants are ready to don the sequins, quell their nerves and put their best skate forward.
Olympic gold medal duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean also return, along with Doctor Who star John Barrowman and choreographer and Diversity member Ashley Banjo.
Here, we meet the celebrities set to glide on to our screens this new year.
Best known for starring alongside Kylie Minogue in hit Australian soap opera Neighbours, actor and singer Jason, 52, says: “I’m a surfer, I’m a skateboarder, I’m a bike rider, I’m a skier. I love adrenaline. So I drew to skating for all those reasons...”
After taking part in I’m A Celebrity, 38-year-old Rebekah, e wife of England footballer Jamie, says: “I seem to be the only one who’s ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital..”
Olympic skier Graham, 55, used to play ice hockey, but adds: “I have zero dance training.”
Actress, presenter and judge on Ireland’s Got Talent, Denise, 46, is no stranger to performing in front of large audiences, but says: “I have genuinely never been on ice before.”
Radio presenter Sonny is 27.
Best known for her role as Kate Connor on ITV soap Coronation Street, Faye, 33, is channelling all her panto and on-screen experience ahead of the live shows.
The comedian, 41, jokes: “I find myself in a position where this is what I have to do to pay my mortgage.”
The UK rapper, 32, admits she is doing it to boost her “buns”!
Pop star-turned-presenter Myleene, 42, is out to challenge people’s perceptions. Combining motherhood with ice skating? She says it can definitely be done.
Welsh hurdler and world record holder Colin, 53, is channelling his sporting prowess (and Strictly Come Dancing experience) into this new challenge.
TOWIE cast member Billie, 30, is well and truly stepping out of her comfort zone.
The Emmerdale actor, 18, who plays Jacob Gallagher in the soap, has already experienced his fair share of tumbles. He said: We had to miss like four sessions because of it.”